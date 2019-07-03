6 Reasons Why You Could Be Sleepless At Night

Sometimes the reason you’re tossing and turning at night is clear. Maybe you’re leading a huge meeting the next morning, you got drawn into a TV series marathon, or you ate a huge meal way too close to bedtime and feel too bloated to lie down.

Other times, the culprit for your insomnia isn’t quite as obvious. You hit the gym, had a great day at work, unwound for an hour or two before bed… And yet you’re left staring at the ceiling, mentally calculating how many hours of sleep you’ll get if you can force yourself to drift off now. Sound familiar? If so, one of these six sleep thieves may be to blame.