5 WAYS TO CLEAR STUFFY SINUSES

A stuffy nose is far more than just annoying: it makes breathing difficult, sometimes it drips, and it’s worse when coupled with a headache. And, it messes with your concentration. To avoid all of that, it is really important for you to keep your sinuses clear, says physician Dr. Mohammad Shazli Abdul Rahman. Sinuses are cavities located behind the nose, cheeks, eyes and forehead, which help humidify the air we breathe. The sinuses also help create resonance, to improve the sound of speech, he says.

“However, during a flu or an allergy attack, the sinuses get congested and possibly cause a viral, bacterial or even fungal infection,” says Dr. Shazli. Congested sinuses can lead to severe headaches and facial pains. It can lead to frequent bouts of runny or blocked nose, halitosis (bad breath), post nasal drips with itchy throat and even fever.

Congested sinuses can also lead to other problems such as migraines, tonsil infection, and eye infection. It can also cause, although rarely, a fatal brain infection, because the sinuses are connected to the brain through upper and lower airways, as well as through blood vessels. The symptoms for blocked sinuses include nasal stuffiness, runny nose, frontal headaches, bad breath. And, if the sinuses are infected it could ensue in a greenish nasal discharge, facial pain, cough, fever and dental aches.

