Navigation

5 TIMES FEMALE ATHLETES MADE MALAYSIA PROUD IN 2018

We have so much to be proud of this year!
Body
Her Inspirasi
December 19, 2018
By Jay Jayaraj

We have so much to be proud of this year, from a 6-year-old girl wow-ing us with her skating skills and a veteran bodybuilder clinching her 4th world championship title! As December comes to an end, we’ve listed the 2018 achievements of some of Malaysia’s most impressive female athletes (there are so many more but, these were especially touching), and the special moments that made us proud.

1 of 5

The Pandelela – Jun Hoong historic dive win

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝕻𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖑𝖆 𝕽𝖎𝖓𝖔𝖓𝖌 (@pandelela) on

Divers Pandelela Rinong and Cheong Jun Hoong created history when the duo became the first Malaysian divers to succeed at the Diving World Series at Montreal, Canada in April. They won the women’s 10m platform synchro event. They also clinched gold in the same event at the Commonwealth Games earlier in April.

Read: 5 EXPERIENTIAL TRAVEL IDEAS FOR YOUR FAMILY

1 of 5

More Related Stories