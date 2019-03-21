5 Science-Backed Ways To Slow Down Ageing

Yes, you can slow down the ageing process, groundbreaking new research reveals. These science-backed strategies deliver more energy, happier moods, and a longer, healthier life.
While genetics plays a role in how fast you age, new research shows behavioural changes can also make an impact. “There’s a lot we can control through diet, exercise, and lifestyle,” says Dr. S. Jay Olshansky, a professor at University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health and chief scientist at Lapetus Solutions.
Here are the five smartest things you can do to get the most powerful anti-ageing benefits.
Take a balanced approach to fat
Omega-3 fatty acids have beneficial effects on two markers of biological aging, reports the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. Higher intakes are linked to both a 15-percent reduction in damaging oxidative stress and longer telomeres, protein caps that protect the chromosomes and normally shorten as we age.
You should also cut down on omega-6 fatty acids, found in grapeseed, corn, and sesame oils. In the study, people who had a lower ratio of omega-6 fatty acids to omega-3 fatty acids had the longest (or youngest) telomeres and the lowest levels of oxidative stress. Omega-6s have been shown to increase the inflammation that harms cells, while omega-3s reduce it. The trouble is, our diets tend to favour omega-6s. To remedy that, aim to get at least 1.25 grams of omega-3s a day (the amount in about three ounces of salmon), and limit your intake of high-omega-6 vegetable oils.