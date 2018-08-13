5 REASONS TO DO A 5K RUN

You don’t have to associate serious running with only marathons. Running short distances, like five kilometres, also offers all the health benefits that running generally brings: a reduction in BMI, reduced cholesterol levels, reduced cancer risk, and a decrease in gallbladder and cardiovascular diseases. We spoke to a pacer from Adidas Runners Kuala Lumpur (ARKL), Sara Sabri, and she gave us more reasons you should totally sign up for a 5k race today!

1. It’s an easy run

For one, you don’t have to dedicate much time to train for a 5k run, and you can find a run happening at any time throughout the year. Even if you haven’t been running much, training for a 5k may only take you a few days at the most. It’s also easier because there’s no chafing and blistering that longer runs cause. You don’t have to pile up on the energy drinks and fuel, as you can dust off this run in less than an hour! You can also pretty much finish this race wearing anything you want and still look pink and flushed as you cross the finish line!