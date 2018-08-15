4 REASONS YOU SHOULD DRINK BONE BROTH (THERE’S ALSO A RECIPE!)

Bone broth is considered an elixir by many health aficionados who swear by its super food qualities. What makes bones boiled in water or stock highly nutritious and different from regular soup is that it is slow-simmered over a period of at least 10 hours to extract all the nutrients from the bones and connective tissues. If you skip the slow cooking process (over 10 hours), you still get a nutritious soup, but it’s not bone broth, which has far more nutrients.

You should consume 350ml of bone broth daily or at least four times a week, according to Preventive Health and Nutrition Consultant Uma Devi Chellaiah. The broth can be stored in a fridge for as long as five days and in the freezer for up to six months.

Babies above nine months can also be introduced to bone broth. Uma Devi suggests that parents should start by adding one tablespoon (and up to three tablespoons) of bone broth to homemade porridge or vegetable puree for babies. “Do not force if babies reject it on the first try. After the third or fourth try, they will get used to it,” advises Uma Devi.

So, what are the specific reasons you should drink more of it?

1. It’s good for your bones

“Collagen in bone broth has protein-providing amino acids such as proline, glycine, arginine and glutamine,” says Uma Devi. Its amino acid profile provides high anti-inflammatory benefits, helping to prevent and manage joint-related issues. The broth is also a great source of minerals that further support our bone health.