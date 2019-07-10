3 Easy Ways To Cover Up Those Eye Bags

Whether you’re plagued by allergies, sporting a wicked hangover, battling exhaustion, or have had too much salt, under eye bags are an accessory that no one wants. But you don’t have to suffer through the day looking ragged and tired. Shape beauty director Kate Sandoval Box has the inside scoop on how to get rid of bags under your eyes the quick and easy way.

Dab on Lotion

Time: 15 seconds

Sliding cucumber slices over your eyes might’ve been fun at sleepovers (or during at-home spa days), but when you need a quicker, easier solution, grab a lotion that already has cucumber extract in it-it’ll instantly cool and reduce swelling. Dab a little under each eye, and rub in gently using your pinky finger. (Try Fresh’s Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream, RM175, sephora.my)