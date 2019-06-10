10 Ways to a Healthy Tummy After Raya

#1 BALANCE ACID NATURALLY

It’s common to reach for the antacids if you have indigestion, but wait! “Contrary to what you might think, it’s more common to have too little stomach acid than too much,” says nutritionist Cassandra Barns. “This can cause many of the problems that people associate with indigestion, such as burping, nausea and heartburn.” A tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a small amount of water before a meal can help – but don’t try this if you’re taking a medication to reduce stomach acid. “Ginger can stimulate production of stomach acid and digestive juices, as well as helping to keep food moving through the gut. So fresh grated ginger in hot water is a fantastic digestive tonic,” says Cassandra.